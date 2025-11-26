Stuck in the middle with you

Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the First Sunday of Advent— and the beginning of a new liturgical year— with readings from Isaiah, Romans and Matthew.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program.

Become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:45

Reading 1 - Isaiah 2:1-5

Psalm 122: 1-9

Reading 2 - Romans 13:11-14

Gospel - Matthew 24:37-44