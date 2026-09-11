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Kevin M. James's avatar
Kevin M. James
1hEdited

The reflection on time is marvelous, and points towards some deep and legitimately important avenues that could bear more thought.

What is, after all, our ever-more-deracinated technologized rationalized world in general but a rejection of and fleeing from the "messy imperfections of the world" in favor of pure new creations sprung from our own sovereign minds...and our own sovereign desires?

(It all stretches back in a straight line to the philosophes and before, of course.)

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Paphnuti's avatar
Paphnuti
1h

The reflection on time reminds me of something I've contemplated since my music theory days, namely, the Pythagorean comma. Put simply, the physics of sound has an intrinsic "flaw", where no matter how perfectly we tune things based in ratios, in the end it doesn't line up, creating a gap or a slip that sounds terrible. So we have a billion and a half tuning systems trying to hide this gap as well as possible, typically by making the whole system equally out of tune rather than having that one giant gap.

Why is perfect tuning impossible, physically? It's so strange, but feels somehow theological.

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