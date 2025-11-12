Two temples, and the day of the Lord

As we approach the end of the liturgical year, our Sunday readings are turning more intense and apocalyptic. Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they unpack the readings for the Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including God’s last words in the Old Testament and Jesus’ eschatological discourse in the Gospel of Luke.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program.

Become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Malachi 3:19-20a

Psalm 98: 5-6, 7-8, 9

Reading 2 - 2 Thessalonians 3: 7-12

Gospel - Luke 21: 5-19