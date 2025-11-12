The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Two temples, and the day of the Lord
0:00
-1:07:17

Two temples, and the day of the Lord

Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Nov 12, 2025

As we approach the end of the liturgical year, our Sunday readings are turning more intense and apocalyptic. Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they unpack the readings for the Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including God’s last words in the Old Testament and Jesus’ eschatological discourse in the Gospel of Luke.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program.

Become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Malachi 3:19-20a

Psalm 98: 5-6, 7-8, 9

Reading 2 - 2 Thessalonians 3: 7-12

Gospel - Luke 21: 5-19

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture