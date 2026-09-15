Amazing and infuriating grace

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including an excerpt from one of Paul’s prison letters, and a parable about grace and mercy.

Jesus Through Middle Eastern Eyes: Cultural Studies in the Gospels by Kenneth Bailey

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Reading 1 - Isaiah 55: 6-9

Psalm 145: 2-3, 8-9, 17-18

Reading 2 - Philippians 1: 20c-24, 27a

Gospel - Matthew 20: 1-16a