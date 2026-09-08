The poison of 'the croucher'

This week, we’re looking ahead to the readings for the Twenty-fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time with Dr. Scott Powell— including reflections on forgiveness from Sirach and Jesus’s parable about forgiveness.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:45.

Reading 1 - Sirach 27: 30—28: 7

Psalm 103: 1-4, 9-12

Reading 2 - Romans 14: 7-9

Gospel - Matthew 18: 21-35