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The poison of 'the croucher'
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-1:07:47

The poison of 'the croucher'

Twenty-fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

This week, we’re looking ahead to the readings for the Twenty-fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time with Dr. Scott Powell— including reflections on forgiveness from Sirach and Jesus’s parable about forgiveness.

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This episode is brought to you by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project. Offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

Visit ReverentLiturgy.org to learn more.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:45.

Reading 1 - Sirach 27: 30—28: 7

Psalm 103: 1-4, 9-12

Reading 2 - Romans 14: 7-9

Gospel - Matthew 18: 21-35

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