Your brother’s watchman, and how to forgive

Dr. Scott Powell and JD Flynn look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a parable in Ezekiel and Jesus’s framework for forgiveness.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:00.

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 33: 7-9

Psalm 95: 1-2, 6-9

Reading 2 - Romans 13: 8-10

Gospel - Matthew 18: 15-20