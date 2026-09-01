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Your brother’s watchman, and how to forgive
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Your brother’s watchman, and how to forgive

Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn

Dr. Scott Powell and JD Flynn look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a parable in Ezekiel and Jesus’s framework for forgiveness.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:00.

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 33: 7-9

Psalm 95: 1-2, 6-9

Reading 2 - Romans 13: 8-10

Gospel - Matthew 18: 15-20

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