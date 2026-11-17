Hey everybody,

I’m at the annual fall plenary assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and you’re reading The Tuesday Pillar Post.

I was in the air on Friday afternoon, when — suddenly — we were one of the last planes in the sky.

In my section of the plane, we passed phones back and forth, sharing headlines and tweets that speculated about what was happening at the FAA, at Microsoft, and at the British Royal Air Force base hosting USAF planes, which was then under lockdown after drone sightings.

With American banking now on the fritz, and United suffering a service disruption Monday night, there’s still plenty to speculate about. There’s obviously room for real concern about whether and how any of this is connected — I think there’s good reason to see more than coincidence in the events of the last week, and I’m not the only one.

Fortunately, I’m at the USCCB, where nothing earth-shaking has happened in a couple of years, at least. And where The Pillar’s analysis and speculation is decidedly more informed than it would be on the prospect of a critical national security incident underway.

So I’m happy to offer you our bishops’ conference speculation, and tell you everything I’m seeing at the USCCB so far.

But first, an appreciation:

For about a decade, I’ve been in Baltimore every year the week before Thanksgiving. The same hotel, the same meeting.

This year should be a mostly quiet one. There’s no pink fluffy dog in the lobby, as there has been in years past. I don’t see protestors or rosary-leading bishops outside, as there have been before. The bishops aren’t in a major showdown over Eucharistic coherence - or over much of anything, for that matter.

But still, I’ll cover the meeting. And while I do, Mrs. Flynn’s birthday will arrive tomorrow, falling every single year during the week when I am here in Baltimore, half-a-country away from her.

She doesn’t complain. She teases me, as I sit racked with guilt about the whole thing, but she doesn’t actually complain.

In fact, Mrs. Flynn doesn’t complain about anything, even when she’s got good reason to. In 20 years of married life together, the Lord has given us our share of challenges and crosses – we consecrated our marriage to his definite service, and he’s put that to the test in real ways – but my wife is a witness of genuinely joyful sacrifice in-and-for the Christian mystery.

She’s also the most competent person I know, on any front. Put Kate in charge of something, and she’ll do it well, make it better, and generally have fun in the process. In the half-lifetime we’ve spent together, I’ve grown to love her ever more than when I began, because I’ve watched her mature and develop into a woman of uncommon poise, judgment, and strength.

We were kids when we got married, and I’m grateful we did, because it seems impossible to meet someone now, let alone to imagine the odds of a catch like her giving someone like me a chance, in the algorithmic hellscape of today’s dating scene.

I did everything wrong when I was trying to woo her, and I was lucky enough to get a first date anyway, and then when I screwed that one up, a second.

And we’ve figured out together since then how to be adults, how to be married, how to be parents, and most especially how to be Christians. I can imagine no one better to discover those things with. I can imagine no one better to share each day with, even when that means I’m off covering Fifigate, and she’s at home managing our real life.

I don’t understand much about the things the Lord has chosen for me, and I surely don’t know why he gave me such an extraordinary woman. But I’m grateful.

Happy birthday, Kate. There’s a present with your name on it, right here in my suitcase. Sorry, I forgot to leave it home for you.

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From the conference

I arrived in Baltimore Sunday afternoon and have been in steady conversation with friends and sources ever since.

Among the bishops, I’ve picked up numerous threads of conversation:

The building

Archbishop Bernard Hebda was widely expected to address bishops during an executive session this week with an update on a task force charged last year with reviewing the USCCB’s priorities and operations, after a significant loss of federal funds, and personnel cuts across several departments in recent years.

Among the questions under consideration is what to do with the underutilized USCCB headquarters in Washington, whose office space is occupied only to about 50% after layoffs.

Now there’s an argument that cuts like the USCCB’s are cyclical — and that if an eventual Democratic White House restores the refugee resettlement programs once administered by the conference, the bishops will have need again for the office space.

Further, the commercial real estate market in northeast DC — either for rent or sale — isn’t exactly white hot these days. But the only way for the conference to balance its budget as things stand is to withdraw more annually from its investment portfolio, and it’s not clear how long there will be an appetite for that either.

I hope I’ll have the opportunity to interview Hebda about the future disposition of the building, the fiscal and operational challenges facing the conference, and rest of the work done by his committee.

The Oval Office

Bishops are expected to discuss in executive session the Oct 22 meeting between a number of U.S. bishops and President Donald Trump, which took place shortly before the midterm elections.

The meeting was seen as controversial because it was organized by Heritage Foundation exec Mario Enzler, seemingly for political purposes, less than two weeks before the midterm election. And a photo of bishops praying over Trump — praying over Trump at the suggestion of Archbishop Joseph Naumann, according to several sources — was posted by Trump staffers, in a manner that many people took as courting a Catholic vote, aiming to imply a pseudo-endorsement, or at least as portraying Trump as a man of prayer.

And it has proven controversial among bishops themselves because those who attended did not engage the USCCB about their White House meeting, nor the Archbishop of Washington. While neither of those things is required of bishops, it is generally considered a courteous element of episcopal collegiality to coordinate with the USCCB for meetings on federally relevant issues.

There are a few things that seem to be circulating around the meeting.

First is frustration among some bishops that USCCB senior staffers themselves, some of whom had knowledge of a scheduled White House meeting, did not do more to convey to diocesan bishops the prospect that photos taken in the Oval Office could be used for political purposes ahead of the election. Second is apparently some frustration with the bishops who attended themselves.

And indeed some of the bishops who attended have apologized for the meeting, or said they were manipulated. But others have said it’s the right thing for bishops to pray with the president, or any civic leader, and they were glad to take the opportunity to do it.

In any case, while I’ve heard a lot of talk about the meeting, I don’t think much will come out of discussion about it. And I think it’s worth noting that the bishops who attended the meeting represent a fairly broad cross-section of the American episcopate — they can’t be said to have fallen universally into the more “conservative” theological camp. Given the way in which issues like this sometimes take on a kind of partisan tone, the broad spectrum of bishops who attended will probably actually impede a whole lot of ongoing noise over the issue.

And finally, some sources have told The Pillar that while the Oval Office part has gotten all the attention, the bishops actually had a substantive discussion with senior administration figures on the religious worker visa issue that has been vexing the Church for the past few years, and they’re disappointed that’s been overshadowed by the more political issue.

Hotlanta

It is not clear whether bishops will get an update this week, but several sources have told The Pillar that the city of Atlanta remains in contention to host the expected 2030 World Youth Day, along with Paris, France, as another possible host city.

But in discussion among some bishops is whether the U.S. is actually well-positioned to host World Youth Day, and especially whether the USCCB and the Atlanta archdiocese have the personnel and infrastructure to actually make it happen. Hosting World Youth Day requires a lot of money, and at least some bishops are asking whether the time is right for the U.S. to attempt pulling it off.

If Atlanta does get the bid, it’s worth asking how that will impact the planned 2029 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, and whether a planned 2030 World Youth Day implies that Pope Leo won’t be expected to come to the U.S. until then.

There are, at this point, more questions than answers.

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There has also been, as it happens, just a little bit of talk about a topic I raised in my newsletter last week: The question of how the USCCB selects its general secretary, which presently involves selection of a priest associate by the incumbent, and then approbation of his presumed accession by the body of bishops. Numerous bishops have raised to me the question of whether that approach is the right approach — (and a few have done so more or less quoting The Pillar, but forgetting the source 😉). Bishops have asked whether it will eventually make sense to open the role to the prospect of lay or religious associate general secretaries, or to develop some other modality of choosing. And as it happens, we reported just on Friday that the Austrian bishops’ conference is making a change. Read about that.

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Here’s two things I note that no one is talking about. At least not to me:

Public. Fiscal. Accountability.

What do I mean? For the past few years, The Pillar has taken pains to begin documenting the incidence of theft, fraud, and embezzlement from parishes and dioceses, sometimes by clerics and sometimes by laity. We’ve learned from experts something about why this happens, and been sure to note that while it has a relatively low incident rate among clerics, the opportunity is high, because of the high trust society of the Church, and the degree to which clerics sometimes enjoy high levels of trust in other spheres of society.

We’ve also noted that when theft and embezzlement are an occurrence, they are infrequently accompanied by the canonical measures designed to address them; it is rare to hear about a diocese actually doing what canon law says to do when someone with an ecclesiastical office takes the goods of the Church for his own purposes. We’ve also noted the frequency with which bishops tend to ask courts for mercy when priests get caught, and then to assign them again into positions of responsibility, and, with frequent fliers, to move them from parish to parish.

Sound familiar? It should.

And right now, remarkably, a member of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is himself facing criminal charges — and the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence — on charges (first broken in The Pillar) that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash from his diocese, using at least some of it for highly questionable purposes (including regular visits to a Mexican brothel.)

Readers, we’ve been hearing for 20 years that the “next” or “coming” scandal in the Church in the U.S. is financial. I’d humbly submit to you that it’s here, that it has real victims, and that while it doesn’t get as much secular ink as other scandals, it’s dangerous to the common good of the Church.

But I have never heard at the USCCB any sense that the bishops could address it better in common than they do apart — that there might be some discussion about common policies and commitments for thievery, as there are for other forms of abuse.

What can we conclude? Either the bishops don’t really think that Charter-style collective action actually helps them to meet their solemn and sacred governing responsibilities, or they don’t think the financial stuff is that big a deal — possibly because it hasn’t impacted them in a campaign of public pressure quite as much.

Either might be a fair conclusion. But it’s a wonder, to me at least, they don’t at least talk about it — and get ahead of it. It seems to me entirely possible that the scandal of a bishop under trial for theft is going under the radar because he’s Eastern Catholic, and therefore not as prominent in the media and Catholic imagination. But if there’s something bishops can do together to prevent the next Shaleta-style scandal — especially if it could potentially involve next a Latin Catholic bishop — well, I’d think they’d at least want to talk about it.

Lists

The Roman Rota made a ruling last year that highly criticized the use of “credibly accused” lists by dioceses and religious orders. (The Pillar reported on this one year ago, by the way, even while it’s been making the rounds in other media this month).

There’s a lot of room to discuss how and when this should impact the Church in the United States, where the existence of lists is often the result of binding legal settlements. But to date, here at the conference, I’ve heard bubkis on the topic.

We shall see.

More news

The bishops will also vote this week on revised investment guidelines, which tackle questions about AI, about shareholder activism, and about the principles of Catholic social teaching in the context of Catholic investment.

Ed’s got a great analysis on the revised investment guidelines, a copy of which The Pillar obtained this weekend.

Read all about it.

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The USCCB will also discuss the possibility of opening a canonization cause for Maria Middleton, a teenage girl from Pennsylvania who died from brain cancer in 2020.

Michelle La Rosa has the story.

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And now let’s talk about Pope Leo’s trip.

It’s been extraordinary. There is no other way to say it. The pope’s 12-day foray across Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru has been remarkable — people have flocked to see and hear him, and in turn, he has offered them the Gospel, and challenged them with it.

On his return flight, the pope answered questions about his health — “not at 100 percent, but I’m doing quite well” — and about his plans for the future.

He said he’ll get around to new cardinals “eventually,” but it’s clearly not a priority for him, that the Apostolic See is “studying” the challenge of addressing spiritual abuse, but not quite close to a policy or document, and that he has no plans to rescind Traditionis custodes.

“Traditionis Custodes includes possibilities of dispensation or of allowing the Tridentine Mass—or the Vetus Ordo Mass—to be celebrated.”

“And so, again, for the unity of the Church, the vast majority of Catholics around the world, we celebrate the rite of Vatican II, of Paul VI, and we will continue to do that. And there is an avenue available for those who wish to apply for the dispensation.”

A follow-up question might have been whether he intends to broaden the possibility for obtaining the dispensation as a part of achieving unity — but as it wasn’t asked, time will tell.

Meanwhile, the pope also gave a framework for the way he understands his sacred mission, and it’s in accord with what many observers (among them lil ole me) have been saying about the evidence of his papacy:

“I … have made clear numerous times in this brief year and a half, or whatever it is that I have been pope, that one of my priorities is first to promote unity and communion among us as members of the Church,” he said.

“For right now, what I believe an important part of my ministry of the Church is to heal, bring people together…To say, first, let’s come together. Let’s consider what we believe the priorities need to be, and then we’ll see how we walk forward from there.”

“I’m very well aware many people are not in agreement with that approach. That’s alright. I’m here, and that’s what I am offering in terms of part of my ministry. And I suppose that’s enough right now.”

There you have it. The pope knows what he wants to do, how he wants to do it, and if people don’t agree, he’s moving forward.

As to our coverage:

First, read the dispatches from Edgar as he traveled across South America — which contain excellent reporting and analysis.

Among them is an excellent assessment of some chaos during the pope’s Lima visit.

A very good breakdown of the truly greatest hits of South American liturgical music.

By the way, Edgar mentions learning a dance for “Mi Dios está vivo.”

If we get 15 new paying subscribers out of this newsletter, we’ll compelled Edgar to perform that dance on video. I don’t think you’re going to want to miss it.

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And here’s a beautiful and hilarious account of Edgar’s visit to Santa Cruz de Succhabamba, where Pope Leo journeyed by helicopter, while Edgar braved a harrowing mountain road.

Read, too, Edgar’s beautiful report from the pope’s visit to a tiny church in Chiclayo — and the acts of papal (and American) generosity which preceded that visit.

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And if you’re wondering what the pontiff has on his desk when he gets home, well, we were too. So Luke Coppen put together an excellent recital of the pope’s short, medium, and long-term projects-in-process. In short, here’s just some of what Leo’s working on.

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Guys, I have a whole lot of other stuff I’d love to tell you about, and even more I’d like to pontificate about. (Especially the really brazen complaints of the Vatican media corps about the new communications prefect, and why I think they’re happening).

But to tell you the truth, the meeting is about to start.

Ed and I won’t have a Baltimore live show this year. But we will be at Todd Conner’s in Baltimore on Wednesday night, starting at about 8:45. We’d love to have a drink with you.

In the meantime, please be assured of our prayers, and please pray for us. We need it.

And say a prayer for Kate. Happy birthday, mon ami.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar