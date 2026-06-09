Kings, queens, and mighty deeds

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time— including God’s efforts to build Israel into a nation and St. Paul’s call for Christians in Rome to remember their royal identity.

You can find the first episode of Sunday School’s season about Romans here: An introduction to Romans.

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This episode is sponsored by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit.

This August, leaders like you from across the Church will gather for three incredible days.

Learn more at amazingparish.org/pillar

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:20.

Reading 1 - Exodus 19: 2-6a

Psalm 100: 1-2, 3, 5

Reading 2 - Romans 5: 6-11

Gospel - Matthew 9: 36—10:8