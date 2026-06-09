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Kings, queens, and mighty deeds
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Kings, queens, and mighty deeds

Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jun 09, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time— including God’s efforts to build Israel into a nation and St. Paul’s call for Christians in Rome to remember their royal identity.

You can find the first episode of Sunday School’s season about Romans here: An introduction to Romans.

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This episode is sponsored by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit.

This August, leaders like you from across the Church will gather for three incredible days.

Learn more at amazingparish.org/pillar

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:20.

Reading 1 - Exodus 19: 2-6a

Psalm 100: 1-2, 3, 5

Reading 2 - Romans 5: 6-11

Gospel - Matthew 9: 36—10:8

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