Ep. 232: Definitions, and a disposition toward the miraculous
Ep. 232: Definitions, and a disposition toward the miraculous

JD Flynn
and
Ed. Condon
Oct 11, 2025
JD and Ed answer a canon law question from a Pillar reader.

The Diocese of Lincoln has said a vibrating relic is “not of supernatural origin.” JD and Ed talk about the relic and the acts of faith it inspired in the local community.

Then, JD and Ed talk about the latest from Pope Leo XIV— including repealing one of Pope Francis’ financial regulations, publishing his first apostolic exhortation, and his comments about the definition of ‘pro-life’ in response to ‘Durbingate.’

