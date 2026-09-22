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Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Generational sin and the kenotic hymn
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Generational sin and the kenotic hymn

Twenty-sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including St. Paul’s kenotic hymn in his letter to the Philippians and Jesus’s parable about a vineyard owner and his two sons.

This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by the Pillar’s exclusive breviary partner, Ascension Press, publisher of the new translation of the Liturgy of the Hours.

With exceptional readability and top-of-the-line materials, this is a breviary that will faithfully serve the Church’s daily prayer for generations.

Pre-order today at AscensionPress.com/SundaySchool

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:50.

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 18: 25-28

Psalm 25: 4-9

Reading 2 - Philippians 2: 1-11

Gospel - Matthew 21: 28-32

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