Generational sin and the kenotic hymn

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including St. Paul’s kenotic hymn in his letter to the Philippians and Jesus’s parable about a vineyard owner and his two sons.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:50.

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 18: 25-28

Psalm 25: 4-9

Reading 2 - Philippians 2: 1-11

Gospel - Matthew 21: 28-32