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Gird your loins! It's Palm Sunday
0:00
-1:14:46

Gird your loins! It's Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Mar 25, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for Palm Sunday— including the Kenotic Hymn, and Matthew’s account of the Passion.

This episode is brought to you by Catholic International University, supporting Catholic priests through online MA and Graduate Certificate programs in Ecclesial Administration & Management.

Learn more at catholiciu.edu/pillar

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 22:00.

Gospel with Palm Procession: Matthew 21:1-11

Reading 1 - Isaiah 50:4-7

Psalm 22: 8-9, 17-20, 23-24

Reading 2 - Philippians 2:6-11

Gospel - Matthew 26:14—27:66

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