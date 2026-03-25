Gird your loins! It's Palm Sunday

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for Palm Sunday— including the Kenotic Hymn, and Matthew’s account of the Passion.

This episode is brought to you by Catholic International University, supporting Catholic priests through online MA and Graduate Certificate programs in Ecclesial Administration & Management.

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Gospel with Palm Procession: Matthew 21:1-11

Reading 1 - Isaiah 50:4-7

Psalm 22: 8-9, 17-20, 23-24

Reading 2 - Philippians 2:6-11

Gospel - Matthew 26:14—27:66