God mounts his throne to shouts of joy!

This episode is available early to accommodate dioceses that observe the Ascension on Thursday instead of Sunday.

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Ascension— including a liturgical psalm that is key to understanding the Ascension, and the Jewish paradigm at play in Jesus’ final words to the Apostles in the Gospel of Matthew.

Share

This episode is brought to you by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit, taking place August 3-5 in Houston, TX.

Join leaders from across the Church - from bishops to pastors, parish staff, volunteers or just on fire parishioners looking to experience and lead renewal.

Learn more at amazingparish.org/pillar

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:15.

Reading 1 - Acts 1:1-11

Psalm 47: 2-3, 6-9

Reading 2 - Ephesians 1:17-23

Gospel - Matthew 28:16-20