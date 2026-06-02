Grumbling in the wilderness, and the Bread of Life

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for Corpus Christi— including Moses’ final words to a new generation preparing to enter the Promised Land and the famous Bread of Life Discourse in the Gospel of John.

This episode is sponsored by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project.

Offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:30.

Reading 1 - Deuteronomy 8: 2-3, 14b-16a

Psalm 147: 12-15, 19-20

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 10: 16-17

Gospel - John 6: 51-58