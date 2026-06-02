The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Grumbling in the wilderness, and the Bread of Life
0:00
-1:01:42

Grumbling in the wilderness, and the Bread of Life

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Jun 02, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for Corpus Christi— including Moses’ final words to a new generation preparing to enter the Promised Land and the famous Bread of Life Discourse in the Gospel of John.

This episode is sponsored by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project.

Offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:30.

Reading 1 - Deuteronomy 8: 2-3, 14b-16a

Psalm 147: 12-15, 19-20

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 10: 16-17

Gospel - John 6: 51-58

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture