The name of God and staying in the furnace

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for Trinity Sunday— including fundamental statements about God’s identity in Exodus and the Gospel of John, and the song of Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah in Daniel.

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This episode is sponsored by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project.

Offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 4:30.

Reading 1 - Exodus 34: 4b-6, 8-9

Psalm - Daniel 3: 52-56

Reading 2 - 2 Corinthians 13: 11-13

Gospel - John 3: 16-18