The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Suffering in the midst of promise
Suffering in the midst of promise

Second Sunday of Lent, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Feb 25, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Second Sunday of Lent— including God’s calling of Abram, St. Paul’s last letter before his martyrdom, and Matthew’s telling of the Transfiguration.

This week’s episode is brought to you by the paying subscribers of The Pillar.

Join today at pillarcatholic.com/subscribe

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 4:32

Reading 1 - Genesis 12:1-4a

Psalm 33: 4-5, 18-20, 22

Reading 2 - 2 Timothy 1:8b-10

Gospel - Matthew 17:1-9

