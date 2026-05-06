Philip in Samaria and promise of the Paraclete

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Sixth Sunday of Easter— including Philip’s evangelization in Samaria, and Jesus’ words about the Paraclete in the Gospel of John.

This episode is sponsored by the Institute for Liturgical Formation at Christendom College Graduate School of Theology. This summer, consider spending four weeks immersed in reverent liturgy and rigorous academics at the Institute for Liturgical Formation.

Learn more at christendom.edu/liturgy

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:10.

Reading 1 - Acts 8: 5-8, 14-17

Psalm 66: 1-7, 16, 20

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 3:15-18

Gospel - John 14:15-21