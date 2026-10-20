Dr. Scott Powell and JD Flynn look ahead to the readings for the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time, including St. Paul’s encouragement of the persecuted Church in Thessaloniki and Jesus answers a question about the greatest commandment.

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This episode is brought to you by the St. Timothy Fellows, an initiative from FOCUS that helps priests and deacons build a culture of missionary discipleship through fraternity, formation, and real-time application in parish life.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:00.

Reading 1 - Exodus 22: 20-26

Psalm 18: 2-4, 47, 51

Reading 2 - 1 Thessalonians 1: 5c-10

Gospel - Matthew 22: 34-40