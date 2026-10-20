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The greatest commandment
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-1:01:16

The greatest commandment

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn

Dr. Scott Powell and JD Flynn look ahead to the readings for the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time, including St. Paul’s encouragement of the persecuted Church in Thessaloniki and Jesus answers a question about the greatest commandment.

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This episode is brought to you by the St. Timothy Fellows, an initiative from FOCUS that helps priests and deacons build a culture of missionary discipleship through fraternity, formation, and real-time application in parish life.

To learn more, visit focus.org/st-timothy-fellows

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:00.

Reading 1 - Exodus 22: 20-26

Psalm 18: 2-4, 47, 51

Reading 2 - 1 Thessalonians 1: 5c-10

Gospel - Matthew 22: 34-40

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