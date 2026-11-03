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St. Paul’s Parousia puzzle
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St. Paul’s Parousia puzzle

Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time, including St. Paul’s description of the Parousia in his letter to the Church in Thessaloniki, and Jesus’s parable about the ten virgins.

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This episode is brought to you by the St. Timothy Fellows, an initiative from FOCUS that helps priests and deacons build a culture of missionary discipleship through fraternity, formation, and real-time application in parish life.

To learn more, visit focus.org/st-timothy-fellows

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:10.

Reading 1 - Wisdom 6: 12-16

Psalm 63: 2-8

Reading 2 - 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18

Gospel - Matthew 25: 1-13

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