Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe— including Jesus’s final parable before his passion.

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This episode is brought to you by the Benedict XVI Institute’s Reverent Liturgy Project. Offering the practical wisdom of priests who have successfully adopted classically Catholic worship practices to priests who want to embark on the same journey but need a roadmap to get started.

To learn more, visit ReverentLiturgy.org

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 34: 11-12, 15-17

Psalm 23: 1-3, 5-6

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 15: 20-26, 28

Gospel - Matthew 25: 31-46