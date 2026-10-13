Anointed pagan kings and 'Render unto Caesar'

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including the Pharisees and Herodians attempt to entrap Jesus with a question about the Roman tax.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:00.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 45: 1, 4-6

Psalm 96: 1, 3-5, 7-10

Reading 2 - 1 Thessalonians 1: 1-5b

Gospel - Matthew 22: 15-21