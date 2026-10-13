The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Anointed pagan kings and 'Render unto Caesar'
0:00
-1:00:32

Anointed pagan kings and 'Render unto Caesar'

Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including the Pharisees and Herodians attempt to entrap Jesus with a question about the Roman tax.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by Anchor Consulting, offering the Clear Path to Discipleship, a flexible framework for making and maturing disciples.

Start your journey to parish renewal today by visiting ClearPathBook.com

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:00.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 45: 1, 4-6

Psalm 96: 1, 3-5, 7-10

Reading 2 - 1 Thessalonians 1: 1-5b

Gospel - Matthew 22: 15-21

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture