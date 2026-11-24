Happy liturgical new year!! Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera talk about what we can expect from Year B of the liturgical calendar. Then, they look ahead to the readings for the First Sunday of Advent— including Isaiah, Corinthians, and a parable in the Gospel of Mark.

Share

This episode is brought to you by Anchor Consulting. Offering the Clear Path to Discipleship, a flexible framework for making and maturing disciples.

Go to ClearPathBook.com to book a call, and start your journey to parish renewal today.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 9:10.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 63: 16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7

Psalm 80: 2-3, 15-16, 18-19

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 1: 3-9

Gospel - Mark 13: 33-37