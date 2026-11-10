A worthy wife, a thief in the night, and locked in a lie

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time— including the Proverbs 31 woman, and Jesus’s parable of the talents in the Gospel of Matthew.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 8:30.

Reading 1 - Proverbs 31: 10-13, 19-20, 30-31

Psalm 128: 1-5

Reading 2 - 1 Thessalonians 5: 1-6

Gospel - Matthew 25: 14-30