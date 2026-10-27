Seals and more than blessed feels

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Solemnity of All Saints— including the 144,000 sealed in Revelation, an excerpt of encouragement from the Catholic epistle 1 John, and Matthew’s account of the Beatitudes.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:20.

Reading 1 - Revelation 7: 2-4, 9-14

Psalm 24: 1bc-2, 3-4ab, 5-6

Reading 2 - 1 John 3: 1-3

Gospel - Matthew 5: 1-12a