'Tongues as of fire' and joy in the wounds of Jesus

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for Pentecost. Scott unpacks the description of Pentecost in Acts and explores what is likely meant by “tongues of fire.”

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:55.

Reading 1 - Acts 2:1-11

Psalm 104:1, 24, 29-31, 34

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 12: 3b-7, 12-13

Gospel - John 20:19-23