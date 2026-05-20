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'Tongues as of fire' and joy in the wounds of Jesus
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'Tongues as of fire' and joy in the wounds of Jesus

Pentecost Sunday
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
May 20, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for Pentecost. Scott unpacks the description of Pentecost in Acts and explores what is likely meant by “tongues of fire.”

This episode is brought to you by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit.

This August, leaders like you from across the Church will gather for three days of inspiration, encouragement and equipping.

Learn more at amazingparish.org/pillar

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:55.

Reading 1 - Acts 2:1-11

Psalm 104:1, 24, 29-31, 34

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 12: 3b-7, 12-13

Gospel - John 20:19-23

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