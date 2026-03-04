The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Holy buckets!
0:00
-1:07:09

Holy buckets!

Third Sunday of Lent, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Mar 04, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Third Sunday of Lent— including the Israelites grumbling because of thirst, and John’s account of Jesus meeting the Samaritan woman at the well.

This episode is brought to you by Catholic International University. Supporting Catholic priests through online MA and Graduate Certificate programs in Ecclesial Administration & Management.

Learn more at catholiciu.edu/pillar

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 9:00.

Reading 1 - Exodus 17: 3-7

Psalm 95: 1-2, 6-9

Reading 2 - Romans 5: 1-2, 5-8

Gospel - John 4: 5-42

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture