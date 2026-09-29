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Wicked tenants and stinky grapes
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Wicked tenants and stinky grapes

Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time including a prophesy about the Babylonian exile in Isaiah and Jesus’s harsh parable to the chief priests and scribes in Jerusalem.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:10.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 5: 1-7

Psalm 80: 9, 12-16, 19-20

Reading 2 - Philippians 4: 6-9

Gospel - Matthew 21: 33-43

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