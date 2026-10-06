The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Ain’t no mountain high without a valley low
0:00
-1:18:41

Ain’t no mountain high without a valley low

Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a psalm about a shepherd king and a confusing parable in the Gospel of Matthew.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where you can earn a graduate certificate in Sacred Scripture or pursue your Master’s in Theology with the Sacred Scripture concentration.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 25: 6-10a

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - Philippians 4: 12-14, 19-20

Gospel - Matthew 22: 1-14

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture