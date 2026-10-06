Ain’t no mountain high without a valley low

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Twenty-eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time— including a psalm about a shepherd king and a confusing parable in the Gospel of Matthew.

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This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where you can earn a graduate certificate in Sacred Scripture or pursue your Master’s in Theology with the Sacred Scripture concentration.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:40.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 25: 6-10a

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - Philippians 4: 12-14, 19-20

Gospel - Matthew 22: 1-14