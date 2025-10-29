The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
All Souls' Day and God's faithfulness beyond the grave
All Souls' Day and God's faithfulness beyond the grave

The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed (All Souls' Day)
Kate Olivera
Oct 29, 2025
Transcript

Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for All Souls’ Day— including one of the very few Old Testament references to life after death, and Jesus’ cryptic message in the Gospel of John about rebuilding a temple in three days.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by SEEK 2026.

Invite your parish to experience encounter, community, and transformation at SEEK 2026—January 1–5 in Columbus, OH • Fort Worth, TX • Denver, CO.

Learn more at seek.focus.org

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:35

Reading 1 - Wisdom 3:1-9

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - Romans 5:5-11

Gospel - John 6:37-40

A Catholic Introduction to the Bible: The Old Testament by John Bergsma and Brant Pitre

