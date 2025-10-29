All Souls' Day and God's faithfulness beyond the grave

Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for All Souls’ Day— including one of the very few Old Testament references to life after death, and Jesus’ cryptic message in the Gospel of John about rebuilding a temple in three days.

Reading 1 - Wisdom 3:1-9

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - Romans 5:5-11

Gospel - John 6:37-40

