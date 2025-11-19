The outcast kings, and the importance of place

It’s the Solemnity of Christ the King, a feast Dr. Scott Powell describes as an exclamation point to end this liturgical year.

Join Scott, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they talk about David’s coronation, St. Paul’s letter to the Colossians, and the revolutionary’s recognition of Jesus’ kingship.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:55

Reading 1 - 2 Samuel 5: 1-3

Psalm 122: 1-5

Reading 2 - Colossians 1: 12-20

Gospel - Luke 23: 35-43