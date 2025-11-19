The Pillar

Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
The outcast kings, and the importance of place
The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Nov 19, 2025

It’s the Solemnity of Christ the King, a feast Dr. Scott Powell describes as an exclamation point to end this liturgical year.

Join Scott, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they talk about David’s coronation, St. Paul’s letter to the Colossians, and the revolutionary’s recognition of Jesus’ kingship.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program.

Become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:55

Reading 1 - 2 Samuel 5: 1-3

Psalm 122: 1-5

Reading 2 - Colossians 1: 12-20

Gospel - Luke 23: 35-43

