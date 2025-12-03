The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
'Snake Eyes' and stinky grapes
'Snake Eyes' and stinky grapes

Second Sunday of Advent, Year A
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Dec 03, 2025

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Second Sunday of Advent— including the Isaiah prophecy that ushers in what Scott describes as the “long Advent of the Old Testament,” and the Gospel story of John the Baptist preaching repentance in the wilderness.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program.

Become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:51

Reading 1 - Isaiah 11:1-10

Psalm 72: 1-2, 7-8, 12-13, 17

Reading 2 - Romans 15: 4-9

Gospel - Matthew 3:1-12

