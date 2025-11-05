Living waters, and Jesus' cleansing of the Temple

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they unpack the readings for this week’s Feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica— including Ezekiel’s eschatological vision of a temple and Jesus’ cleansing of the Temple.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program, where you can become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 11:20

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 47:1-2, 8-9, 12

Psalm 46: 2-3, 5-6, 8-9

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 3:9c-11, 16-17

Gospel - John 2:13-22