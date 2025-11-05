The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Living waters, and Jesus' cleansing of the Temple
Living waters, and Jesus' cleansing of the Temple

Feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica in Rome
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Nov 05, 2025

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they unpack the readings for this week’s Feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica— including Ezekiel’s eschatological vision of a temple and Jesus’ cleansing of the Temple.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the Aquinas Institute of Theology’s Doctor of Ministry in Preaching program, where you can become the kind of preacher the Church needs today.

Learn more at ai.edu/DMin

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 11:20

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 47:1-2, 8-9, 12

Psalm 46: 2-3, 5-6, 8-9

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 3:9c-11, 16-17

Gospel - John 2:13-22

