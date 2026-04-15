Impetuous Peter and the road to Emmaus

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the readings for the Third Sunday of Easter— including the Gospel account of Jesus appearing on the road to Emmaus on Easter Sunday.

This episode is brought to you by Five Stones, offering critical services for Catholic apostolates – including marketing, order fulfilment, technology, and customer service.

Learn more at weare5stones.com/pillar.

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:45.

Reading 1 - Acts 2: 14, 22-33

Psalm 16: 1-2, 5, 7-11

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 1:17-21

Gospel - Luke 24: 13-35