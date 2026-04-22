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Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Jesus is the Good Shepherd
0:00
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Jesus is the Good Shepherd

Fourth Sunday of Easter, Year A
Kate Olivera
Apr 22, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for Good Shepherd Sunday, the Fourth Sunday of Easter.

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This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by The Secret of the Goldfish, a warm, faith-filled middle-grade mystery for curious Catholic kids, coming to you from Our Sunday Visitor.

To learn more, visit GloriaBook.com/SundaySchool

- Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 8:40

Reading 1 - Acts 2:14a, 36-41

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 2:20b-25

Gospel - John 10: 1-10

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Show notes:

Christ in the Psalms by Patrick Henry Reardon

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