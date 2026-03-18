"Lazarus, come out!"

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the Fifth Sunday of Lent— including a prophecy of hope in Ezekiel and Jesus’ raising of Lazarus from the dead.
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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 9:30
Reading 1 - Ezekiel 37:12-14
Psalm 130: 1-8
Reading 2 - Romans 8:8-11
Gospel - John 11:1-45
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Show notes:
Learn more about Venerable Pierre Toussaint