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"Lazarus, come out!"
0:00
-1:11:46

"Lazarus, come out!"

Fifth Sunday of Lent, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Mar 18, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they look ahead to the Fifth Sunday of Lent— including a prophecy of hope in Ezekiel and Jesus’ raising of Lazarus from the dead.

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This episode is brought to you by the 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit, Aug. 3-5 in Houston, TX.

The 2026 Amazing Parish Leadership Summit will inspire and equip you to lead renewal in the part of the Church entrusted to you.

Register today at amazingparish.org/houston2026

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 9:30

Reading 1 - Ezekiel 37:12-14

Psalm 130: 1-8

Reading 2 - Romans 8:8-11

Gospel - John 11:1-45

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Show notes:

Learn more about Venerable Pierre Toussaint

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