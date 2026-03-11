Light, darkness, and the man born blind

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Lent— including Samuel’s secret anointing of David, an excerpt of what could be an encyclical by St. Paul, and Jesus’ healing of a man born blind.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 10:00.

Reading 1 - 1 Samuel 16:1b, 6-7, 10-13a

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - Ephesians 5: 8-14

Gospel - John 9: 1-41