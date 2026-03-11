The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Light, darkness, and the man born blind
Light, darkness, and the man born blind

Fourth Sunday of Lent, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Mar 11, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Lent— including Samuel’s secret anointing of David, an excerpt of what could be an encyclical by St. Paul, and Jesus’ healing of a man born blind.

This episode is brought to you by the Institute for Liturgical Formation at Christendom College Graduate School of Theology.

This summer, consider spending four weeks immersed in reverent liturgy and rigorous academics at the Institute for Liturgical Formation.

Learn more at christendom.edu/liturgy

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 10:00.

Reading 1 - 1 Samuel 16:1b, 6-7, 10-13a

Psalm 23: 1-6

Reading 2 - Ephesians 5: 8-14

Gospel - John 9: 1-41

