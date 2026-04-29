Living stones and the limits of language

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Fifth Sunday of Easter— including the ordination of the first deacons and St. Peter’s reflection on ‘living stones.’

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:05.

Reading 1 - Acts 6:1-7

Psalm 33: 1-2, 4-5, 18-19

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 2: 4-9

Gospel - John 14: 1-12