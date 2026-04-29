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Living stones and the limits of language
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Living stones and the limits of language

Fifth Sunday of Easter, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Apr 29, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Fifth Sunday of Easter— including the ordination of the first deacons and St. Peter’s reflection on ‘living stones.’

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This week’s episode is brought to you by Catholic International University. Supporting Catholic priests through online MA and Graduate Certificate programs in Ecclesial Administration & Management.

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:05.

Reading 1 - Acts 6:1-7

Psalm 33: 1-2, 4-5, 18-19

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 2: 4-9

Gospel - John 14: 1-12

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