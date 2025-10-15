The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Keep your hands up, and the mow down
0:00
-1:01:59

Keep your hands up, and the mow down

Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
JD Flynn
Oct 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

It’s the Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time! This week, Moses holds up his staff to secure victory in battle against the Amalekites. Then, St. Paul writes to Timothy about good governance and Jesus tells the parable of the arrogant judge.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by SEEK 2026. Invite your parish to experience encounter, community, and transformation at SEEK 2026—January 1–5 in Columbus, OH • Fort Worth, TX • Denver, CO.

To learn more, visit seek.focus.org

-

Bound for Freedom: The Book of Exodus in Jewish and Christian Traditions by Göran Larsson

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:48.

Reading 1 - Exodus 17:8-13

Psalm 121: 1-8

Reading 2 - 2 Timothy 3:14-4:2

Gospel - Luke 18:1-8

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture