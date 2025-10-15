Keep your hands up, and the mow down

It’s the Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time! This week, Moses holds up his staff to secure victory in battle against the Amalekites. Then, St. Paul writes to Timothy about good governance and Jesus tells the parable of the arrogant judge.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by SEEK 2026. Invite your parish to experience encounter, community, and transformation at SEEK 2026—January 1–5 in Columbus, OH • Fort Worth, TX • Denver, CO.

To learn more, visit seek.focus.org

-

Bound for Freedom: The Book of Exodus in Jewish and Christian Traditions by Göran Larsson

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:48.

Reading 1 - Exodus 17:8-13

Psalm 121: 1-8

Reading 2 - 2 Timothy 3:14-4:2

Gospel - Luke 18:1-8