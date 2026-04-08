The boldness of Doubting Thomas

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Second Sunday of Easter, including St. Peter’s letter to the “chosen exiles” and the story of ‘Doubting Thomas.’

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Reading 1 - Acts 2:42-47

Psalm 118: 2-4, 13-15, 22-24

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 1: 3-9

Gospel - John 20: 19-31