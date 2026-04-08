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The boldness of Doubting Thomas
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The boldness of Doubting Thomas

Sunday of Divine Mercy, Year A
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Apr 08, 2026

Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera look ahead to the readings for the Second Sunday of Easter, including St. Peter’s letter to the “chosen exiles” and the story of ‘Doubting Thomas.’

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:00.

Reading 1 - Acts 2:42-47

Psalm 118: 2-4, 13-15, 22-24

Reading 2 - 1 Peter 1: 3-9

Gospel - John 20: 19-31

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