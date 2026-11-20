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Happy Friday friends,

I have spent most of this week, along with JD, in Baltimore at the USCCB Fall Plenary Assembly, which is what most of our coverage has been about this week.

Before we get into that, though, I’d encourage you to read about the Catholic archbishop in Syria who has confirmed that he is safe after armed men bound, blindfolded, and gagged him Sunday while ransacking his office.

The attack on Archbishop Jean-Abdo Arbach, 74, is currently under investigation by Syrian authorities.

You can read the background, what people in Syria are saying about the incident, and what’s likely to happen next, right here.

Pray for him. And for the Church there.

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And in an interview to mark his 75th birthday, Bishop Czeslaw Kozon of Copenhagen has spoken about the need for more “inner renewal” in the Church, rather than reflexive and sometimes gimmicky calls for structural overhaul or attachment to traditional structures.

The bishop, in a remarkably candid conversation, spoke about declining vocations, financial difficulties, and a range of challenges he’s faced in the course of his episcopal career.

You can read all about it here.

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And, as you may have seen, Pope Leo on Monday was hit in the eye with a rosary, flung by an enthusiastic pilgrim, while riding through the streets of Peru.

Thankfully, Leo was not injured and later laughed off the incident, saying, “The affection shown by the Peruvian people, including the person who, with such great faith, simply wanted to offer me a rosary, is something one carries in one’s heart — or perhaps in one’s eye.”

Leo is not the first pope in recent history to be hit by a flying object in the course of his papal duties – it’s a hazard that’s been faced by his immediate predecessors as well.

Here are the most significant papal hits from the last 50 years.

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The mood of these USCCB meetings has changed considerably in the last year or so. Obviously, having an American pope has made a difference.

The bishops’ long-distance relationship with Leo is interesting to see play out at these USCCB meetings. Everyone just seems more comfortable, relaxed, even. For much of the Francis years, one got the palpable sense that bishops were just plain nervous about being misunderstood by the pope half of the time.

You’d get arguments breaking out on the floor over who was more “with the pope” on some issues, and speeches sometimes felt a little… well, Soviet in the way that people kept name checking the big boss every third line and in support of every point they made.

There’s none of that now. Indeed, Archbishop Paul Coakley’s presidential address on Tuesday was an illustration of this quiet Leo effect. It seemed to me Coakley caught the pope’s tone and timbre really rather well; it was an obviously Leonine speech, echoing the pope’s priorities and anchoring them in particular issues and ideas, but without the relentless rhetorical forelock tugging which was de rigour, if not mandatory, under Francis.

It was also just a good speech, full stop — and I would note 100% human written, according to the textual analysis to which we subject everything everyone says nowadays.

But while I think there is a general sense among the bishops that Leo gets them, and this is making a difference to how the conference functions, if I am honest, I think the change of nuncio has probably had almost as big an impact as the change of pope.

Some nine months after the departure of Cardinal Pierre, a surprising number of bishops have been quietly recalling their interactions with him this week, and not just his tendency to tell the conference off en masse in his speeches. To hear some tell it, the previous papal envoy found it hard to accept a dinner invitation without threatening a bishop or telling him to go get his shine box.

That way of doing business seems very much gone with the new resident on Massachusetts Ave. Archbishop Caccia has been laying himself out to be helpful, fraternal, collaborative, all open doors and sympathetic ears. The new nuncio’s speech to the bishops this week was downright folksy at times, and by the end of the public sessions he was making jokey interventions from the floor to encourage more pro-life activism from the bishops.

But you don’t have to take my impressions as authoritative.

You can read Michelle’s report on Coakley and Caccia’s speeches here and here.

And you can read our round up of all the various committee chair and conference official elections right here.

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For me, one of the highlights of the conference, certainly of the public sessions, was a presentation the bishops received from a panel on the so-called “new seekers,” the generational cohort fueling the rise in adult baptisms in the Church.

The presentation was deeply interesting. One of the things that grabbed me was the generational shift away from people describing themselves as “spiritual not religious” towards the exact reverse.

Read all about it here.

Working on it

What I said above notwithstanding, I don’t want to give the impression that the USCCB meetings are suddenly all sunshine and lollipops. There are still real issues at play.

For example, I gather that there was some discussion during executive session of the Oval Office visit by a group of bishops just before the mid-term elections, with most of the conversation focusing not on the politics of the White House’s use of pictures of the meeting but on the efforts those bishops made to lobby the president about the religious worker visa programme.

And the bishops can still be maddenly and needlessly self-sabbotaging when they get together.

For example, I know for a fact that they spent some time behind closed doors discussing the issue of diocesan lists of “credibly accused” clerics, which are deeply ingrained in the safeguarding culture of the Church in America but which have been repeatedly condemned by the Vatican.

Yet I went 0/6 on interview requests to talk about it. I asked incoming and outgoing chairs of the committees on safeguarding and canonical affairs, I asked if conference staff would talk to me. I just wanted someone, anyone, to engage with us on this thing which is very important and which we know they are talking about behind closed doors. Nope.

Here’s the thing, though. I get that this is a seriously thorny issue for the bishops. Any move away from maintaining the lists will be received by victim-survivors as a betrayal of trust and transparency, and reasonably so. But Rome’s problems with them, repeatedly stated and now coming in the form of legal decisions, are real, too. As are their explicit and repeated injunctions against the publication of these lists.

I understand that the bishops are on the horns here, and it makes total sense that they want to do some free and frank brainstorming behind closed doors. But someone needs to come out and say that out loud, in public. Because right now, for all the world it looks like Rome keeps issuing a clear and unambiguous “Stop it,” and the U.S. bishops just shrug and ignore the Vatican.

That’s not an acceptable posture for them to adopt, or to be seen to be adopting. “We’re working on it” shouldn’t be that hard to say.

Having spent a not inconsiderable portion of my time as a canon lawyer working as a defence advocate for priests accused of the worst crimes, I can admit upfront that I have my own deep reservations about the list system, even if I understand the very real service and significance they have for victims-survivors.

But this isn’t, as I am sure the bishops discussed among themselves this week, a simple issue and there are a lot of competing and equally informed points of view to consider here.

Someone who comes at the whole subject from exactly the other side of the table is Billy Atwell, who spent 13 years working for bishops and dioceses and has worked very closely with the Diocesan Review Boards which ultimately make the assessment of which allegations are to be called “credible” or “substantiated.”

According to Billy, the list system might be imperfect, but the service it is doing for victims, for justice, and for the historical record is simply irreplaceable.

His point of view is very much worth your time, and you can read it here.

Papal airtime

Pope Leo is back in Rome following his wildly successful trip through South America. Edgar did some great work turning up stories in the pope’s adoptive home in Peru and for anyone who missed it, you can read all his dispatches from Chiclayo here.

One of the sillier and more self-referential stories which occupied the press pack on the papal plane was the failure of Pope Leo to appear before them and submit to questioning on the flight from Argentina and Peru. This caused some serious stampy-feety behavior from some of the more self-important people at the back of the plane.

They got very upset indeed when the new prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, Montse Alvarado, said not sending the pope back on the connecting flight was her call. In one of the more pompous outbursts, Corriere’s man on the plane said that Alvarado “says her office’s task is to ‘communicate Christ to the world’: which isn’t true (that’s what the baptized do, and bishops inspire them to do it). Her job is entirely and solely to ensure that the media are kept informed about the pope. She’ll learn.”

Now, as matter of simple logic, this statement is silly beyond parody since, last time I checked, Montse is among the baptized. And, as a description of the prefect’s role, is also factually just wrong, as anyone can read for themselves.

The patronizing and slightly misogynistic “she’ll learn” was a nice touch, though, since it perfectly sums up the sense of vulgar entitlement which I think is a real danger in habituating hacks to too much papal facetime.