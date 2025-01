Happy Feast of the Epiphany! This week, Dr. Scott Powell gives his take on the tradition of the Three Kings— and reflects on the return of the glory of God.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:00

Reading 1 - Isaiah 60:1-6

Psalm 72:1-2, 7-8, 10-13

Reading 2 - Ephesians 3:2-3a, 5-6

Gospel - Matthew 2:1-12

