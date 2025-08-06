A knowable mystery, and undercover boss

It’s the Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, and our readings are filled with little riddles. Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they talk about what it means that the Passover was “known beforehand to our fathers.”

Then, Scott gives the context of the Letter to the Hebrews and suggests Jesus’ Gospel parable about the master returning home at an unknown hour should evoke feelings of excitement rather than anxiety.

This episode of Sunday School is brought to you by the St. Paul Center.

Learn more at stpaulcenter.com/priests

A Catholic Introduction to the Bible by John Bergsma and Brant Pitre

Reading 1 - Wisdom 18:6-9

Psalm 33: 1, 12, 18-22

Reading 2 - Hebrews 11:1-2, 8-19

Gospel - Luke 12:32-48