It’s the First Sunday of Lent! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they explore a more robust definition of the Exodus and talk about the testing of Jesus.

Subscribe now

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:45

Reading 1 - Deuteronomy 26:4-10

Psalm 91: 1-2, 10-15

Reading 2 - Romans 10: 8-13

Gospel - Luke 4: 1-13