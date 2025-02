Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they discuss the readings for the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time— and ask what it actually means to be blessed by God?

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 4:02

Reading 1 - Jeremiah 17:5-8

Psalm 1:1-4 & 6

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 15:12, 16-20

Gospel - Luke 6:17, 20-26