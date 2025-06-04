Earth, Wind, and Fire

Come, Holy Spirit! It’s Pentecost Sunday, and Dr. Scott Powell is here to share some of the biblical language that gives context to these readings.

Reading 1 - Acts 2:1-11

Psalm 104: 1, 24, 29-31, 34

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 8-17

Gospel - John 20:19-23

-

This episode of Sunday School was brought to you by Amazing Parish.

Amazing Parish coaches hundreds of Catholic pastors across the United States each year— to reinvigorate and transform their vocations and their parishes.

Learn more today at amazingparish.org

-

If you’re interested in advertising on Sunday School, reach out to Michelle at mlarosa@pillarcatholic.com

-

God's Grandeur by Gerard Manley Hopkins