The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Earth, Wind, and Fire
0:00
-53:54

Earth, Wind, and Fire

Pentecost, Mass During the Day
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Jun 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

Come, Holy Spirit! It’s Pentecost Sunday, and Dr. Scott Powell is here to share some of the biblical language that gives context to these readings.

Reading 1 - Acts 2:1-11

Psalm 104: 1, 24, 29-31, 34

Reading 2 - Romans 8: 8-17

Gospel - John 20:19-23

-

This episode of Sunday School was brought to you by Amazing Parish.

Amazing Parish coaches hundreds of Catholic pastors across the United States each year— to reinvigorate and transform their vocations and their parishes.

Learn more today at amazingparish.org

-

If you’re interested in advertising on Sunday School, reach out to Michelle at mlarosa@pillarcatholic.com

-

God's Grandeur by Gerard Manley Hopkins

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture