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From chaos to order, from darkness to light
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From chaos to order, from darkness to light

Holy Saturday at the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night of Easter
JD Flynn and Kate Olivera
Apr 01, 2026

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera for a Pardon the Interruption-style Easter Vigil episode of Sunday School.

Are you planning to preach or attend Mass of Easter Day? You can find our episode about those readings here: Sunday School - Mass of Easter Day

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Already read the readings? Skip ahead to the time in bold after each reading.

Reading I - Genesis 1:1—2:2 (8:35)

Reading II - Genesis 22:1-18 (15:05)

Reading III - Exodus 14:15—15:1 (23:50)

Reading IV - Isaiah 54:5-14 (29:00)

Reading V - Isaiah 55:1-11 (34:15)

Reading VI - Baruch 3:9-15, 32 4:4 (41:00)

Reading VII - Ezekiel 36:16-17a, 18-28 (46:35)

Psalm 42:3, 5; 43:3, 4 (50:40)

Epistle - Romans 6: 3-11 (54:20)

Psalm 118: 1-2, 16-17, 22-23 (58:20)

Gospel - Matthew 28: 1-10 (1:02:30)

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