From chaos to order, from darkness to light

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera for a Pardon the Interruption-style Easter Vigil episode of Sunday School.

Are you planning to preach or attend Mass of Easter Day? You can find our episode about those readings here: Sunday School - Mass of Easter Day

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to the time in bold after each reading.

Reading I - Genesis 1:1—2:2 (8:35)

Reading II - Genesis 22:1-18 (15:05)

Reading III - Exodus 14:15—15:1 (23:50)

Reading IV - Isaiah 54:5-14 (29:00)

Reading V - Isaiah 55:1-11 (34:15)

Reading VI - Baruch 3:9-15, 32 4:4 (41:00)

Reading VII - Ezekiel 36:16-17a, 18-28 (46:35)

Psalm 42:3, 5; 43:3, 4 (50:40)

Epistle - Romans 6: 3-11 (54:20)

Psalm 118: 1-2, 16-17, 22-23 (58:20)

Gospel - Matthew 28: 1-10 (1:02:30)