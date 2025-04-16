The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Here comes Simon Peter Cottontail
Here comes Simon Peter Cottontail

Mass of Easter Day, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Apr 16, 2025
Transcript

This week, Dr. Scott Powell approaches the readings for Easter Sunday in reverse. Join Dr. Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as we learn how Jesus’ resurrection interacts with a frequently misunderstood Jewish feast day. Then, Scott shares what he considers to be the turning point of the entire New Testament.

And don’t miss Dr. Powell’s latest book— Walking with Christ: A Journey Through the Gospel of Luke

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:40

Reading 1 - Acts 10:34a, 37-43

Psalm 118: 1-2, 16-17, 22-23

Reading 2 - Colossians 3:1-4

Gospel - John 20:1-9

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
A Catholic podcast about the weekly Mass readings.
