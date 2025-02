It’s the Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell as he unpacks the readings— including an uncommon reading from Sirach.

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 4:45

Reading 1 - Sirach 27:4-7

Psalm 92: 2-3, 13-16

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 15:54-58

Gospel - Luke 6:39-45