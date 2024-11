It’s the start of a new season of Sunday School— and a new liturgical year! But the readings this week are not exactly celebrating.

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they talk about the readings we will hear at Mass for the First Sunday of Advent.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 3:30

Reading 1 - Jer 33:14-16

Psalm - Ps 25: 4-5, 8-9, 10, 14

Reading 2 - 1 Thes 3:12—4:2

Gospel - Lk 21: 25-28, 34-36