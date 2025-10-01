The Pillar

Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
‘Increase our faith,’ and God answers Habakkuk
‘Increase our faith,’ and God answers Habakkuk

Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Oct 01, 2025
It’s the Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time. Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they talk about this week’s readings— including God’s answer to Habakkuk’s question about pending suffering, St. Paul’s last letter, and Jesus’ words about the power of faith the size of a mustard seed.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by Mission Ignite at The Mark 5:19 Project.

We exist to foster thriving, apostolic parishes. Mission Ignite walks with your parish for 10 months to create a culture of evangelization and make Jesus’ name known and loved in your community.

Find out more at mark519project.org/pillar

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:37

Reading 1 - Habakkuk 1: 2-3; 2:2-4

Psalm 95: 1-2, 6-9

Reading 2 - 2 Timothy 1: 6-8, 13-14

Gospel - Luke 17: 5-10

