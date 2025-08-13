Jeremiah and the cistern, and suffering for the sake of joy

It’s the Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time. Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they explore the context for the book of Jeremiah, and talk about why exactly Jesus comes "to set the earth on fire."

Reading 1 - Jeremiah 38:4-6, 8-10

Psalm 40: 2-4, 18

Reading 2 - Hebrews 12:1-4

Gospel - Luke 12:49-53

To learn more about the social and political context around the time of Jesus, Scott recommends Jesus and the Victory of God by N.T. Wright.

To learn more about the mindset of Jews in the time of Jesus, Scott recommends the Oxford Annotated Mishnah, The Legends of the Jews by Louis Ginzberg, and Eerdman’s Dictionary of Early Judaism.